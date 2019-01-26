Vince McMahon On Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair Prepares For First Takeover (Video), Aleister Black

- Above is the latest WWE Performance Center Diary video, featuring Bianca Belair preparing for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" match with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. This will be Belair's first Takeover match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Aleister Black will be able to make NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa "fade to black" at Takeover tonight. As of this writing, 56% voted, "Yes, The Dutch Destroyer will collect what he's owed." The rest went with, "No! There's no stopping Tommy Sports-Entertainment's run.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and wished Sasha Banks a happy 27th birthday, ahead of her Royal Rumble match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Vince wrote, "Happy Birthday to The Boss, @SashaBanksWWE, on the eve of her Raw Women's Championship Match against @RondaRousey at #RoyalRumble!"

