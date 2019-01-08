Who Will KUSHIDA Face In His Final NJPW Match?

Over the weekend it was announced at the post-Wrestle Kingdom 13 Press Conference KUSHIDA would be leaving NJPW with his contract finishing up at the end of the month. The six-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion commented he would "head overseas to see the world of pro wrestling."

KUSHIDA: As Sugabayashi said, I will leave NJPW on January 31. This was an extremely tough condition made with Meij, Sugabayashi and Kidani. It was a very big decision in my life and I'm thankful they understood. I will head overseas and to see the world of pro wrestling. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 7, 2019

At the press conference, KUSHIDA noted his only regret in NJPW was not getting a chance to wrestle the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

NJPW announced today KUSHIDA's final match will be against Tanahashi in a singles match. It will take place on a Road to The New Beginning event on January 29 at Korakuen Hall, a few days before his contract ends.

Read morehttps://t.co/JGCqrGkw9A#njpw pic.twitter.com/Te5zCimm1L — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 8, 2019

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported WWE had interest in bringing KUSHIDA to NXT, but his destination has not yet been made official.