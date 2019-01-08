Wrestling Inc.

Who Will KUSHIDA Face In His Final NJPW Match?

By Joshua Gagnon | January 08, 2019

Over the weekend it was announced at the post-Wrestle Kingdom 13 Press Conference KUSHIDA would be leaving NJPW with his contract finishing up at the end of the month. The six-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion commented he would "head overseas to see the world of pro wrestling."


At the press conference, KUSHIDA noted his only regret in NJPW was not getting a chance to wrestle the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

NJPW announced today KUSHIDA's final match will be against Tanahashi in a singles match. It will take place on a Road to The New Beginning event on January 29 at Korakuen Hall, a few days before his contract ends.


See Also
Rumor Killer On Kenny Omega's WWE Contract Offer

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported WWE had interest in bringing KUSHIDA to NXT, but his destination has not yet been made official.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

» WWE Shop: Buy One T-Shirt, Get One for Only $5

Impact Homecoming Results

Most Popular

Back To Top