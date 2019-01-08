Who Will KUSHIDA Face In His Final NJPW Match?

Over the weekend it was announced at the post-Wrestle Kingdom 13 Press Conference KUSHIDA would be leaving NJPW with his contract finishing up at the end of the month. The six-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion commented he would "head overseas to see the world of pro wrestling."
KUSHIDA: As Sugabayashi said, I will leave NJPW on January 31. This was an extremely tough condition made with Meij, Sugabayashi and Kidani. It was a very big decision in my life and I'm thankful they understood. I will head overseas and to see the world of pro wrestling.— chris charlton (@reasonjp) January 7, 2019
At the press conference, KUSHIDA noted his only regret in NJPW was not getting a chance to wrestle the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.
NJPW announced today KUSHIDA's final match will be against Tanahashi in a singles match. It will take place on a Road to The New Beginning event on January 29 at Korakuen Hall, a few days before his contract ends.
In his last press conference for NJPW, KUSHIDA said that his only regret was that he wasn't able to face Hiroshi Tanahashi— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 8, 2019
With Tanahashi's kind agreement, he will be able to get his final wish, so he can leave NJPW completely fulfilled
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported WWE had interest in bringing KUSHIDA to NXT, but his destination has not yet been made official.