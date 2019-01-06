Wrestling Inc.

Another Top NJPW Star Leaving The Company At The End Of The Month

By Joshua Gagnon | January 06, 2019

NJPW is holding a post-Wrestle Kingdom 13 Press Conference today and it was announced KUSHIDA will be leaving the company at the end of the month.

NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton translated some of KUSHIDA's comments about "heading overseas."





See Also
Kenny Omega Says He's Leaving NJPW

As noted, WWE had reportedly shown interest in the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, potentially bringing him into NXT.

During his time with NJPW, KUSHIDA was a six-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and two-time winner of Best of the Super Juniors.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results

NJPW New Year Dash Results

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top