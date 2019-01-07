Will Ospreay On Kenny Omega Leaving NJPW, Top Star Re-Signs, Ibushi Injury Update, Iizuka To Retire

- Juice Robinson is with NJPW to stay. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, fresh off of winning back the IWGP United States Championship from Cody Rhodes at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Juice Robinson has signed a new three-year deal with New Japan.

Formerly CJ Parker in WWE, the company had interest in bringing him back, but New Japan's offer was real and ready to be taken.

- It was reported that Kota Ibushi suffered a concussion in their match at Wrestle Kingdom 13. At the NJPW Press Conference last night, it was announced that Ibushi will not be taking a part of the next tour (New Beginning shows) due to the concussion. It is unknown when he will be cleared.

- Another announcement made during the press conference was that Takashi Iizuka will be retiring next month. The Suzuki-Gun member will have a retirement ceremony on February 21 at a New Japan Road event inside Korakuen Hall. Iizuka debuted in New Japan in 1986 and has won the IWGP Tag Team Titles three different times along with winning the World Tag League in 2000.

- As noted, It was announced that Kenny Omega and KUSHIDA will be leaving New Japan this month. Will Ospreay reminisced about the two wrestlers and what they meant to him.

Will posted on Twitter: "Incredibly upsetting. I know we are not in the same faction but I have nothing but the utmost respect for @KennyOmegamanX for continuously vgoin above & beyond the line of duty. You've completely changed the game and not enough thanks can be said. Thank you Kenny"

In regards to KUSHIDA, Ospreay has faced him a number of times.

"Thank you for my 1st match in Japan," said Ospreay. "Thank you for the motivation. Thank you for carrying the junior division so long. But most of all thank you for so many learning experiences. Feel like a huge part of my life has gone but I'm very happy for you. Congratulations @KUSHIDA_0904"