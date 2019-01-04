Chris Jericho Shows Battle Scars, Kota Ibushi Injury Update, Kenny Omega And Cody React To WK Losses

- At Wrestle Kingdom 13, Kota Ibushi and Will Ospreay opened up the card for the NEVER Openweight Championship. They proceeded to have a high-flying and violent affair, with Ospreay coming out the winner. Ibushi ended up getting stretchered out of the Tokyo Dome following a few stiff shots to the head.

After a few hours of questioning, New Japan gave an update on Ibushi. The former Openweight Champion suffered a concussion, but it appears to be nothing too serious. It is unknown if he will be appearing at NJPW's New Year's Dash event.

- Another title changed hands at Wrestle Kingdom, with Tetsuya Naito defeating Chris Jericho in a No DQ match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Using kendo sticks, chairs and tables as weapons, both wrestlers took each other to the limit. After the match, Jericho posted photos of his battle scars, with the caption, "#WrestlingIsFake...???"

- The Young Bucks are not the only members of The Elite to talk about their time at Wrestle Kingdom. Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega both discussed their title losses.

Cody didn't quite question a return to Japan, stating, "Certainly not the outcome I expected, but in the ring tonight Juice was the better man. Thanks Japan, see ya' soon. ????????"

Losing his IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny kept it simple, using his ring gear and the backdrop of the Tokyo Dome. It is unknown what is next for Omega.