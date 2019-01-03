Wrestling Inc.

WINCLY: AEW Updates, WWE Sweetening Developmental Deals (feat. Gail Kim, Brian Cage And Crowbar)

By Nick Hausman | January 03, 2019

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check out in the player above.

This week's episode includes:

* Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the week. Including all of the latest news regarding AEW, WWE sweetening their developmental deals, free agents and more…

* Nick's interviews with Gail Kim, Brian Cage and Crowbar

* Michael Wiseman's interview with Darren Young from WrestleCade

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on Google Play. Join Justin and Nick every Thursday at Noon EST via the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel to watch the news segment be recorded LIVE! You can watch just the live news segment in the video below.

