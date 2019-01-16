WINCLY Feat. Goldust: WWE Raw Viewership Up, Braun Strowman - Royal Rumble, Lars Sullivan Update

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast will now be released each Tuesday-Thursday afternoon going forward. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc Audio on iTunes to get each episode as soon as it's released.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

* Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours. Including WWE Raw bouncing back in the ratings, the latest on Braun Strowman - Royal Rumble plans, more Lars Sullivan's WWE issues, Alexa Bliss doing big YouTube numbers and more…

* Nick's interview with WWE Superstar Goldust. Goldust chats about his upcoming appearance at Astonomicon, the launch of AEW, working with Mandy Rose and more…

