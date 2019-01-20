WOW Owner Reveals Three Things Wrestling Fans Said They Wanted In Recent Survey

Women of Wrestling (WOW) Owner David McLane and AXS TV CEO Andrew Simon spoke to Forbes about three things fans are looking for in wrestling and McLane's influence on women's wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Reviving Women of Wrestling:

David McLane: "Jeannie Buss came to me and said 'We've got to do WOW. We strategically went out to the marketplace. We went from New York, Seattle, Indiana to Florida and hired a marketing firm to meet with wrestling fans and ask them what they wanted in a wrestling program.

"The fans wanted three things. They wanted to see more women's wrestling, and the thread that went through every city is they want to see the fun—f-u-n—back in wrestling. That was a key component. And they wanted a one-hour show dedicated to women's wresting, not just 'more.' And—third thing—they wanted to be able to watch it with their families again. So, mom and dad can experience what they did when they grew up."

McLane's influence on women's wrestling:

Andrew Simon: "He's definitely overlooked. You look at the GLOW series on Netflix and the current women's revolution in pro wrestling and think about everything he had to do with launching that promotion and I don't think he gets enough credit for his contributions to women's wrestling."

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.