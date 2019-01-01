Last week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide who (or what) was the best of 2018. All of the votes have been counted and here are the winners:
Male Wrestling Of The Year
AJ Styles (52 percent)
Female Wrestler Of The Year
Becky Lynch (82 percent)
Tag Team Of The Year
Undisputed Era (44 percent)
Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year
Mustafa Ali (36 percent)
Breakout Star Of The Year
Becky Lynch (72 percent)
Event Of The Year
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (47 percent)
Match Of The Year
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa - NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (47 percent)
