Last week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide who (or what) was the best of 2018. All of the votes have been counted and here are the winners:

Male Wrestling Of The Year

AJ Styles (52 percent)

Female Wrestler Of The Year

Becky Lynch (82 percent)

Tag Team Of The Year

Undisputed Era (44 percent)

Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Mustafa Ali (36 percent)

Breakout Star Of The Year

Becky Lynch (72 percent)

Event Of The Year

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (47 percent)

Match Of The Year

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa - NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (47 percent)

Thanks to everyone who voted, here are all of the categories if you want to take a look back at the comments and polls:

Monday (12/24): Male Wrestler Of The Year

Tuesday (12/25): Female Wrestler Of The Year

Wednesday (12/26): Tag Team Of The Year

Thursday (12/27): Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Friday (12/28): Breakout Star Of The Year

Saturday (12/29): Event Of The Year

Sunday (12/30): Match Of The Year

