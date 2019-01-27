WWE, Bobby Lashley And Others Congratulate Jack Swagger On MMA Debut

As noted, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) won his MMA debut at Saturday's Bellator 214 event in Inglewood, California. Swagger defeated JW Kiser by submission at 2:09 in the first round.

You can see highlights from the fight in the video above. Swagger, who was accompanied to the cage by WWE Superstar R-Truth rapping his "That'z Endurance" single for the walk-out song, spoke after the fight and said his hard work has paid off. Swagger also said he's enjoying his time with Bellator and he plans on MMA being his life for the next decade.

WWE announced the win on their website and congratulated Swagger. Bellator President Scott Coker gave Swagger props on Twitter after the match, saying the former pro wrestler belongs in MMA, as did several wrestlers.

Below is WWE's congratulatory announcement along with comments from WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Matt Hardy and Elijah Burke, plus the original videos from earlier:

Jack Swagger wins in his professional MMA debut The All-American American has found a new home in MMA! Jack Swagger, fighting under his real name, Jake Hager, defeated JW Kiser by submission in the first round on Saturday night. Hager looked impressive in his Bellator MMA debut, showing a wide array of skills and channeling his University of Oklahoma amateur wrestling background. In a special moment before the big victory, Hager was played out to the cage by R-Truth! Hager, who was a two-sport athlete in college (wrestling and football), set a record for most pins in Oklahoma school history, en route to being named an All-American during his collegiate career. Hager, of course, also compiled an impressive resume during his time in WWE, winning the World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship and ECW Championship. Hager will now look to parlay all of that success into his time in Bellator, starting strong in his defeat of Kiser, now boasting a 1-0 record.

Ayeeeeee, Congrats to the homie @RealJackSwagger with the tapout win for his @BellatorMMA debut. THAT is what wrestlers do....WRESTLE!!! When you're the best in the world, that's how you prove it. Congrats!!! ~PHS #WeThePeople #Bellator214 — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) January 27, 2019

YESSIR! Congrats to Jake @RealJackSwagger Hager for winning via tap-out in Round 1! #Bellator214 @BellatorMMA



Swag stepped into the cage & was absolutely ready & prepared to... pic.twitter.com/blW9rA9khU — The BROKEN One, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 27, 2019