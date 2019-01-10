WWE Announces Official Cookbook (Photo), Next Week's WWE NXT, The Street Profits, The Bella Twins

- The Bella Twins posted this exclusive clip from the upcoming season of Total Bellas, which premieres this Sunday on the E! network. The Bellas work out with fitness trainer MarkShane to prepare for their WWE ring returns.

- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Keith Lee. The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, will also be in action. They will go up against enhancement talents The Metro Brothers. Last night's NXT episode saw Ford and Dawkins teasing the third season of their "Street Talk" segment.

- As noted, celebrity chef Allison Robicelli teased a new WWE project earlier this week. WWE announced that project today - The Official WWE Cookbook. Insight Editions will release the cookbook on Tuesday, March 19. It will feature more than 75 recipes with full-color photographs. The 8x10 hardcover book will include 128 pages.

You can pre-order the cookbook at a sale price via this link. Below is WWE's announcement on the book along with the cover art:

"WWE: The Official Cookbook" available this March Insight Editions today announced "WWE: The Official Cookbook" featuring a collection of recipes and dishes inspired by your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends. "WWE: The Official Cookbook" gives fans a guide to creating a variety of fun dishes and drinks including recipes like The Rock's Jabroni Macaroni Salad, John Cena's Fruity Pebbles treats, and Nacho Man Randy Savage. Featuring more than 75 recipes and striking, full-color photographs, "WWE: The Official Cookbook" contains separate categories for food and drinks — from appetizers to desserts — creating the ultimate recipe collection for the WWE Universe. "WWE: The Official Cookbook" is in stores Tuesday, March 19 and available for pre-order now.