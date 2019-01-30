WWE Announces Storyline Suspension, Daniel Bryan Wears Babyface Shirt On SmackDown, Dean Ambrose

- WWE did an angle on 205 Live last night with Tony Nese and Noam Dar brawling in the parking lot before the show began. WWE talent and officials broke up the fight, however Nese attacked Dar from behind. WWE announced in storyline that while Dar didn't sustain any serious injuries, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has indefinitely suspended Nese.

In the video above, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy was asked about Nese's suspension. Murphy wouldn't answer if he was happy with what Nese did before talking about his victory at The Royal Rumble. Murphy added that he will defeat anyone who challenges him next.

- Dean Ambrose is scheduled for this weekend's WWE RAW live events on the West coast and Monday's RAW taping in Portland, Oregon. As we previously reported, WWE confirmed on Tuesday that Ambrose will not be renewing his contract with the company when it expires in April.

- WWE Champion Daniel Bryan wasn't wearing the most heelish attire on SmackDown last night. As seen in the photo below, the shirt that Bryan wore on the show read:

"No violence

No homophobia

No sexism

No racism

Freedom

Peace

Love"