WWE Donates $100k At Live Event For Kane's Appearances, Travis Banks Update, New Day Full Match

- Above is The New Day vs. Heath Slater, Titus O'Neil, and Curtis Axel on an episode of SmackDown in 2014. New Day would pick up the win after pinning Slater.

- Before yesterday's NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool (full results here) event got going, WWE aired a segment with Jordan Devlin attacking Travis Banks as he arrived at a hotel, injuring his knee. Before their match could get officially started at the show, they would end up brawling around the ring, Banks' knee would again be a problem, and he would be helped to the back. Their match wouldn't take place, but Finn Balor would instead make a surprise appearance to defeat Devlin. PWInsider clarified that Banks is not actually injured, it's just allowing for the story to build up for when Devlin and Banks actually meet in the ring and gave a spot for Balor's surprise appearance.

See Also WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Results

- As noted back in September, it was announced WWE would donate $100,00 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation for Kane's appearances. Kane (Glenn Jacobs) became mayor of Knox County last year and worked a handful of WWE events including being in The Undertaker's corner for his match with Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down in October, along with teaming up with Taker against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel in November. Last night, WWE held a live event in Knoxville where the check was donated, which you can see in the video below. Jacobs would say it was "my proudest moment in a WWE ring."