- Above is video of Finn Balor speaking to the cameras after his surprise appearance at WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" earlier today. Balor defeated Jordan Devlin in the second match of the night.

"I haven't had an adrenaline rush like that in a long time," Balor said. "I've been in a lot of big shows, obviously SummerSlams, Royal Rumbles, WrestleManias. The last two years has been an absolute whirlwind, but there's something very special about wrestling here in the United Kingdom."

Balor went on talking about his journey to the Takeover appearance and said he was absolutely honored to be invited to perform and surprise the fans. Balor said he's now headed to Memphis for RAW on the road to the Royal Rumble. Regarding Devlin, Balor said he has come a long way since Balor first met him when Devlin was 14, and he's especially proved himself in the past year. Balor called the Takeover match a special moment for him and a coming of age moment for Devlin. Balor also predicted that Devlin will be the breakout star of NXT UK in 2019. Balor laughed when asked about Devlin's claim of being the best Irish star, saying he doesn't know how Becky Lynch or SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus would react to the claim. Balor added that Devlin can be the best in Ireland all he wants, but Balor is the best in the world.

- As noted, top international indie talent WALTER made his NXT UK debut at Takeover, facing off with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne after Dunne's main event win over Joe Coffey. WWE announced the following on WALTER's arrival:

Meet WALTER, the Austrian bruiser eying Pete Dunne's WWE U.K. Title WALTER, one of Europe's most destructive heavyweights, has arrived in NXT UK, and he has wasted no time setting his sights on the brand's top crown. The Austrian bruiser made his surprise debut at the end of today's historic TakeOver: Blackpool event, laying out Joe Coffey with a big boot and coming nose-to-nose with WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne after The BruiserWeight's successful title defense against The Iron King. WALTER's arrival not only garnered a loud reaction inside the Empress Ballroom — with NXT UK fans chanting his name and singing along as Dvo?ák's Symphony No. 9 ushered him to the ring — but it also immediately sent shock waves throughout the NXT UK Universe, and for good reason. An active competitor for more than a decade, WALTER became a breakout star on the independent circuit in Europe and abroad in recent years. He's feared around the world for his pulverizing in-ring style, including brutal knife-edge chops that leave opponents' chests sunken and discolored. WALTER stands 6-foot-4 and tips the scales at around 300 pounds. Over the course of his career, he has captured titles in Germany, England, Ireland and the United States. Now that he appears to have Dunne's WWE U.K. Championship in his crosshairs, will it be long before WALTER gets a chance to add another accolade?

- The dark segment after Takeover went off the air at the Empress Ballroom saw Triple H come out and greet the crowd as fans chanted for him.

Triple H took to Twitter after the show and wrote, "I had to come out and personally say thank you. Thank you to those in attendance @WGEmpress... Everyone who watched LIVE on the @WWENetwork... ...and to everyone who believed in @NXTUK. This is YOUR Empire...#WeAreNXTUK!"

You can see his full tweet below: