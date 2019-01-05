WWE Live Results From Colombus, GA (1/4): Seth Rollins Announces Royal Rumble Entry, John Cena

The following results are from the WWE RAW Live Event in Colombus, GA on January 4.

* Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match. After the match, McIntyre hit the Claymore kick on Balor and told the crowd he should be fighting for the Universal Championship. Balor and Ziggler teamed up to take McIntyre out

* Titus O'Neil, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, and Viktor of The Ascension. Rhyno Gored Rawley for the win after Rawley's partners left the ring, protesting his attitude.

* Lashley defeated Elias with a Spear. Apollo Crews music begins for the next match and he enters the ring, starting a confrontation between Lashley and Crews. Crews overcomes Lashley and it allows Elias to perform his top-rope elbow drop on Lashley.

* Crews defeats Mahal with his signature backflip. Lashley got revenge on Crews and laid him out after the match ended.

* John Cena defeated Baron Corbin with his new finisher, The Lightning Fist.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The AOP with Drake Maverick to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships. The Revival came to the ring to demand a tag title shot. Upon Roode and Gable retaining, Wilder and Dawson beat them down in the ring before The Lucha House Party hit the ring and made the save.

* Lucha House Party defeated The Revial.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and Dana Brooke when Sasha made James tap out to the Bank Statement.

* Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After the match, Rollins gets on the mic and announces that he's officially entering the Royal Rumble.

Source: PWInsider