WWE NXT Announces Double Main Event, Chef Teases Working With WWE, Rare Women's Match Released

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare women's match with Zelina Vega vs. Jillian Hall vs. Katie Lea Burchill. Candice Michelle was the special referee. The match took place on September 21, 2013 at the Women of Warriors "Wrestling Spectacular 2" event in Edison, NJ.

- A double main event has been announced for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network. It will be EC3 vs. Adam Cole and Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair. These will be the final NXT TV matches for EC3 and Cross, who are headed to WWE's main roster.

See Also Edge And Christian Talk WWE NXT Call-Ups, Edge Compares EC3 To John Cena

- Celebrity chef Allison Robicelli teased a new project with WWE on Twitter, to be revealed next week. It's possible that she filmed material for the recently-launched "Kitchen SmackDown!" series that featured Bo Dallas as the host. Robicelli tweeted: