WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Seats Released, WWE Stars Host Football Game (Videos), NXT Title Match

- Above is a video package for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" main event, which will see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defend his title against Aleister Black.

- Extra tickets have been released for tonight's Takeover event from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. NXT tweeted the following on the release:

If you are in the Phoenix area and want the full #NXTTakeOver experience, we just opened a few floor seats!

- Apollo Crews, Carmella, Mark Andrews and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior hosted a Unified Flag Football Showcase with Raymond S Kellis High School on Friday at Kellis Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The school announced earlier this month that Natalya would be there but she did not appear. The school also announced Trent Seven but it looks like he was replaced by Andrews. Below are photos and videos from the event:

We are honored and privileged to be a part of such a special event with the @SOArizona here at the amazing @KellisHS

With a Championship like this on the line, it's going to be tight competition in the @RSKUnifiedPride Royal RumBOWL #PlayUnified