Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Seats Released, WWE Stars Host Football Game (Videos), NXT Title Match

By Marc Middleton | January 26, 2019

- Above is a video package for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" main event, which will see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defend his title against Aleister Black.

- Extra tickets have been released for tonight's Takeover event from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. NXT tweeted the following on the release:


See Also
Final Card And Promo For Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Event, Live Coverage Reminder

- Apollo Crews, Carmella, Mark Andrews and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior hosted a Unified Flag Football Showcase with Raymond S Kellis High School on Friday at Kellis Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The school announced earlier this month that Natalya would be there but she did not appear. The school also announced Trent Seven but it looks like he was replaced by Andrews. Below are photos and videos from the event:







Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage Tomorrow

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Live Coverage Tonight

Trending

Back To Top