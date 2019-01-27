WWE NXT Takeover Post-Show Brawl Video, 1991 Royal Rumble Poster Re-Imagined (Photo), Men's Rumble

- As noted, there was a big brawl with Adam Cole, WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, The Velveteen Dream, Ricochet and Aleister Black after last night's "Takeover: Phoenix" event went off the air. Triple H ended up breaking the brawl up. Above is official video of the dark segment, which aired on the big screen for fans in the arena.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win tonight's 30-man Royal Rumble match. As of this writing, 68% voted for Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre. The rest voted for one of the other 26 Superstars.

- WWE and illustrator Steven Chorney recently re-imagined the classic 1991 Royal Rumble poster with current Superstars. You can see both posters below: