WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" Pre-Show Video, Triple H & Drew McIntyre Hype Takeover, Luna Vachon

- Above is the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" Pre-show video. The thirty-minute pre-show kicks off at 1:30pm ET and the main show begins at 2pm ET. We will have live coverage of the show on the main page.

- Former WWE star B. Brian Blair turns 60 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday for women's wrestling legend Luna Vachon and the 51st birthday of ECW Original Big Dick Dudley.

- Triple H, Drew McIntyre, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and many others took to Twitter today to hype the big NXT UK Takeover event, the first for the brand. Below are some of their comments:

Almost 2 years to the day since this photo was taken:@NXTUK has launched a popular weekly series@PeteDunneYxB has held the @WWEUK Title for a record 600+ days

Opened @WWEPC in the UK.

Crowned the 1st #NXTUKWomens Champion.

& tonight we TAKE OVER the @WWENetwork! #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KommJ3ggPF — Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2019

Two years ago we changed British Wrestling from the empress ballroom in Blackpool. Tonight we go back to Takeover the world. ???? pic.twitter.com/3lBKYkhLXq — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) January 12, 2019

18 years ago when we were trying to get British wrestling back off the ground @wwe seemed so far away. On my UK return 4 years ago we put the extraordinary talent on the map. This week, another goal was reached w/ the opening of the British PC & tod'y's first ever #NXTUKTakeover pic.twitter.com/G3Qmq8a8sT — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 12, 2019

2 years ago a brand was born and I became the first @WWEUK Champion.... Tonight @NXTUK #TakeOverBlackpool @trentseven and myself become the first #NXTUK Tag Team Champions. ???????? pic.twitter.com/KnENFXdgpE — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) January 12, 2019