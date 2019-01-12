Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" Pre-Show Video, Triple H & Drew McIntyre Hype Takeover, Luna Vachon

By Marc Middleton | January 12, 2019

- Above is the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" Pre-show video. The thirty-minute pre-show kicks off at 1:30pm ET and the main show begins at 2pm ET. We will have live coverage of the show on the main page.

- Former WWE star B. Brian Blair turns 60 years old today. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday for women's wrestling legend Luna Vachon and the 51st birthday of ECW Original Big Dick Dudley.

- Triple H, Drew McIntyre, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and many others took to Twitter today to hype the big NXT UK Takeover event, the first for the brand. Below are some of their comments:






