Aiden English On His New Announcer Role, WWE Partners With New Era Caps, Sasha Banks On Ronda Rousey

- Above is video of Sasha Banks and Bayley talking to Dasha Fuentes after last night's WWE RAW main event win over RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya. Dasha asked Banks how confident she is going into Sunday's Royal Rumble match with Rousey.

"What? Did you not see me tap out her training partner, the person that taught her how to wrestle?," Banks asked. "Do you think I'm ready? No, let me ask you, Dasha, do you think I'm ready? Ronda Rousey wants to say that because of her we're a part of the main event. Did you hear her say that? Because of her? No, because of us, she's in the WWE."

Bayley chimed in and said they made the division for Ronda to join. Banks said she's going to teach Rousey a lesson on Sunday.

- WWE sent us the following announcement on their new partnership with New Era:

WWE® ANNOUNCES NEW ERA CAP AS AN OFFICIAL PARTNER STAMFORD, Conn., January 22, 2019 – WWE and New Era Cap Co. Inc. today announced a new licensing agreement that makes the international sports and lifestyle brand an official headwear partner of WWE. As part of this new agreement, New Era Cap will produce select hats for marquee WWE events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series, as well as select headwear featuring logos, names and catch phrases of WWE Superstars and Legends. "We're excited to become an official headwear partner of WWE," said Todd Sokolowski, Director of Core Sports at New Era Cap. "New Era Cap has a history of creating premium headwear with unique designs that excites fans and we look forward to bringing that to the WWE fanbase." "New Era is an iconic brand with a long track record of successfully working with the biggest sports and entertainment properties in the world," said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. "This partnership will give our fans another opportunity to represent their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends with best-in-class products." As an official headwear partner of the WWE, New Era Cap will create select products across all styles for men, women and kids. Beginning in April, merchandise will be available at www.neweracap.com, WWEShop.com and at select headwear retailers.

- As noted, Aiden English will join the WWE 205 Live announce team on tonight's show with Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following on his new role: