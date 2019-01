WWE RAW Suffers Largest First To Third Hour Drop In Viewership In History

Monday's WWE RAW, the Royal Rumble go-home edition with Sasha Banks & Bayley defeating RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & Natalya in the main event, drew 2.462 million viewers. This is down 10% from last week's 2.722 million viewers, which was the best RAW viewership since September 10.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.840 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.775 million), the second hour drew 2.403 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.781 million) and the final hour drew 2.143 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.610 million), a 24.5% drop from the first hour. It is the biggest drop from the first hour to the third since the show moved permanently to three hours in July of 2012.

RAW was #5 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Warriors vs. Lakers NBA game and Hannity. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic this week on the Cable Top 150, behind the Warriors vs. Lakers game.

The Warriors vs. Lakers game topped the night in the 18-49 demographic this week, drawing 2.467 million viewers. Rachel Maddow drew the best viewership with 3.037 million viewers.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 5.958 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while Big Brother drew 5.352 million viewers on CBS, AGT Champions drew 9.703 million viewers on NBC, The Resident drew 5.380 million viewers on Fox and CW's Arrow drew 1.219 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2019 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 2.324 million viewers

January 14 Episode: 2.722 million viewers

January 21 Episode: 2.462 million viewers

January 28 Episode:

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily