WWE Recently Filmed Gene Okerlund Special, How Old Is Jim Ross Today?, Matt Riddle Vs. Kassius Ohno

- The first WWE NXT main event of 2019 saw Matt Riddle defeat Kassius Ohno with the Bromission. After the match, Ohno snapped and destroyed Riddle at ringside. The segment ended with Ohno sending Riddle into the ring post, the steps and then hitting him with the rolling elbow. Ohno then stepped on Riddle's hair and mocked him with a fist bump, indicating that the feud is not over. Above is video from the match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross turns 67 years old today while ECW Original New Jack turns 56 and former WWE & ECW star Vic Grimes also turns 56.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund passed away at the age of 76 yesterday. His son told The Associated Press that Okerlund recently suffered a fall at home a few weeks back and his health deteriorated from there. It sounds like WWE knew about Okerlund's health issues as they recently filmed a project about his legacy, as revealed in this tweet from Seth Rollins.

Rollins wrote, "Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene"