WWE Reportedly Doing A Big Angle At Tonight's RAW

WWE officials are reportedly planning a major angle for tonight's RAW from the FedExForum in Memphis, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

The big angle is expected to change one of the main events at the January 27 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. There's no word yet on specifics but the angle will be reported as it is due to an injury by others, but it is not. The change was always the plan.

See Also WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

The current top matches for the Rumble are AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, the 30-man Royal Rumble match and the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. This was not confirmed in the report from Meltzer but the change could have to with Strowman vs. Lesnar, not Styles vs. Bryan.

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET and join us throughout the show and after the show for updates.