WWE Reschedules Live Event Next Week, Shawn Michaels Plays Abusive Stepfather In Indie Movie (Video)

- In the video above is a trailer for the upcoming movie 90 Feet From Home, which stars Shawn Michaels as an abusive alcoholic stepfather. Michaels is credited first in the movie. In a recent interview on Edge & Christian's podcast, Michaels revealed that he shaved his head for the movie.

"I did this independent movie in Texas where I played a younger version with my hair and then I played an older version of me that got sick and everything else, so that's why I ended up shaving it for the movie," Michaels said. "And then, I get called in to do this thing, and I thought, 'do you know what? Hunter has got his head bald. I'm just going to go ahead and leave it that way.' And It was thinning up there anyway, man, and so it was better to just chop it all off. It has gotten to where my wife likes it and [Edge and Christian] know the short stuff is much easier to manage."

- WWE has rescheduled next Monday's SmackDown live event that was slated to take place at the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The event is now scheduled for September 13th at the same venue.

- Through the end of the day, you can buy one t-shirt and get one for only $5 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Tuesday, January 8th at 11:59 pm PT. With Hulk Hogan's return to RAW, WWE Shop has added Hulk Hogan merchandise to the site, as seen below:

Bradley Thomas and William Windsor contributed to this article.