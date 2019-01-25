WWE Royal Rumble By The Numbers (Video), How Old Is Michelle McCool Today?, The Bella Twins

- Above is the annual WWE Royal Rumble "By The Numbers" video.

- WWE Legend The Honky Tonk Man turns 66 years old today while former WCW valet Gorgeous George turns 43, former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool turns 39 and WWE NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews turns 27.

- The Bella Twins continue to expand their Belle Radici wine company. They have their 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon coming to Total Wine stores soon. Nikki Bella posted this update to Instagram this week:

This photo is of @ryanhill23 @thebriebella and I from the last bottling of @belleradici red. A few days ago we bottled up the 2017 Belle Radici Cabernet Sauvignon! Even have new designed corks! Can't wait for you all to try it! Coming soon to a @totalwine near you! #belleradici #napavalley #napa #cabernetsauvignon #bottling #wino #vino #iamBR #beautifulroots