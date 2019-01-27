WWE Royal Rumble: Finn Balor Vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Title Match)

WWE Universal Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Heyman cuts Rome off and does his own grand introduction for Lesnar. The bell rings and Balor dropkicks Lesnar into the corner. Balor unloads with punches and kicks in the corner. Balor mounts Lesnar with more offense. Lesnar sends him to the apron but Balor kicks from the apron. Balor leaps in with a stomp to stun Lesnar again. Balor with more quick offense, dropkicking Lesnar back into the corner again. Lesnar catches Balor in mid-air and delivers a big belly-to-belly suplex, sending Balor out of the ring.

Lesnar follows and rams Balor into the barrier, then the apron. Lesnar yanks Balor back out into the barrier by his leg. Lesnar with another big overhead throw on the floor. Lesnar takes the top of the announce table as the referee counts. Heyman is in the background holding the title up. Lesnar looks to put Balor through the table but Balor slides down and shoves Lesnar into the corner of the table. Balor drives Lesnar into the corner again. Lesnar comes back and rolls Balor back into the ring.

Balor unloads on Lesnar as he comes back in. Lesnar launches Balor into the corner and he goes down again. Lesnar with big shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Lesnar with another big belly-to-belly throw.

Lesnar with another thrust and belly-to-belly across the ring. Balor catches Lesnar in the corner again. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor charges again but Lesnar levels him with a clothesline. Lesnar sells an injury from the corner of the table earlier. Lesnar is having trouble staying up. Lesnar scoops Balor for the F5 but Balor counters mid-move and turns it into a DDT for a close 2 count. Balor stomps away on the injured ribs of Lesnar. Lesnar rolls to the floor and Balor kicks him back. Balor runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking Lesnar down on the floor. Balor goes back in and runs the ropes again, nailing another big dive to Lesnar on the floor. Balor goes back into the ring for another dive, nailing the third one. Balor returns to the ring as Lesnar stumbles around the outside. Lesnar comes in but Balor drives boots to the face. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace. Balor covers but Lesnar kicks out. Lesnar immediately goes into the Kimura Lock. Balor taps out for the finish.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

