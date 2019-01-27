WWE Royal Rumble: Kalisto Vs. Hideo Itami Vs. Akira Tozawa Vs. Buddy Murphy (WWE CW Title, Pre-Show)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Kalisto vs. Hideo Itami vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to ringside and out first comes Kalisto. Vic Joseph, Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary. Kalisto is out first. Akira Tozawa is out next. Hideo Itami is out next, accompanied by Ariya Daivari. Daivari heads back to the back. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is out next.

The bell rings and Itami goes to the floor as the others go at it. Murphy controls some until they go to the outside. Murphy ends up dropping Kalisto on his head on the floor. Itami returns to the ring and motions for Murphy to come in and fight. Itami gets the upperhand and drops Murphy in the corner. Itami stops Tozawa from coming back in the ring. Itami tries to bring Kalisto in from the apron but he resists. Murphy comes over and tries to powerbomb Kalisto to the floor. Tozawa runs the ropes and drops Murphy and Kalisto into the barrier with a dive, which Kalisto turned into a hurricanrana on Murphy. Itami watches from the ring.

Itami brings Kalisto and Tozawa in, keeping them down. Itami with a 2 count on both of them. Itami sends Murphy back to the floor and goes back to work on the others. Tozawa leaps out, taking Murphy down on the floor. Kalisto rocks Itami. Kalisto springboards in with a senton. Kalisto with another big twister off the ropes. Kalisto unloads in the corner and drops Itami for a close 2 count. Murphy comes in and stops the Salida del Sol. Tozawa comes off the top with a missile dropkick to Murphy. Tozawa with more offense and a 2 count on Murphy. Tozawa goes to the top but Itami stops him. Itami brings Tozawa down but Tozawa spikes him into the mat face-first. Tozawa runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Itami.

Kalisto also flies out. Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out, taking all 3 opponents down. Kalisto spikes Murphy into the mat with a hurricanrana for a 2 count. Kalisto goes to the top for a move on Murphy but Itami stops him. Itami gets kicked away. Murphy nails Kalisto and hits a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count as Tozawa breaks it up. More back and forth now. Tozawa drives Murphy into the mat but Itami tries to steal the pin. Kalisto stops it as they all trade pin attempts. Kalisto with Salida del Sol to Itami for a close 2 count.

All 4 Superstars are down now. They get up and brawl. Murphy and Itami are left standing. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Murphy with a big knee and an enziguri. Murphy drops Tozawa. Kalisto and Tozawa drop Murphy. Kalisto and Tozawa go at it now. Tozawa drops Kalisto with a kick. Murphy unloads on Tozawa and hits a big jumping knee. Kalisto also eats a jumping knee as he flies in. Itami goes for the GTS on Murphy but he slides out. Itami with a back-fist. Murphy slides out and nails a knee. Murphy lays Itami out again. Murphy hits Murphy's Law on Itami in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

This is from our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Royal Rumble, click here.

