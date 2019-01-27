WWE Royal Rumble: Rezar And Scott Dawson Vs. Chad Gable And Bobby Roode (Pre-Show)

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. Rezar and Scott Dawson

Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young. Out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode for this non-title match. Mike Rome does the introductions. Out next comes Rezar with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Scott Dawson is out next by himself.

Roode and Dawson start the match. Dawson drops Roode with a shoulder. Gable tags in as Roode fights back. They double team Dawson in the corner. Gable catapults Dawson out of the corner for a 2 count. Gable works on the arm now. Dawson fights back but Gable rolls him for a 2 count. Dawson with a 2 count. More back and forth and pin attempts between the two. Gable with a crossbody from the corner for a 2 count. Roode ducks a cheap shot on the apron from Dawson. Dawson takes Gable down and tags in Rezar. They double team Gable and Rezar chokeslams him. Rezar stands over Gable and yells out.

Rezar clubs Gable with forearms on the ropes now. Dawson tags himself in and Rezar isn't happy. Dawson drops Gable and goes to work on him. Dawson with a suplex for a 2 count. Gable fights up and out. Rezar tags in and breaks up Gable's pin with a boot. Rezar pounds on Gable now. Rezar with a 2 count. Rezar launches Gable into the turnbuckles and he goes back down.

Dawson comes back in and nails a suplex for a 2 count as Drake cheers them on. Gable fights back but they both go down. Roode and Rezar rally for tags now. Rezar tags in and lifts Gable for a chokeslam, holding him in the air. Gable turns that into an armbar on the ropes as the referee counts. Dawson tags back in to stop the tag but Roode gets it. Roode unloads on Dawson now. Roode nails Rezar in the corner. Roode with a Spinebuster on Dawson as fans pop. Dawson with a big shoulder to the gut in the corner. Roode with a Blockbuster on Rezar. Dawson rolls Roode up for a close 2 count with a handful of tights.

Dawson knees Roode. Rezar holds Roode as Dawson goes to the top but Dawson misses and dropkicks Rezar. Roode and Gable send Rezar out to the floor. Dawson counters Roode for a 2 count. Gable tags in and goes to the top as Roode holds Dawson for the assisted Blockbuster. Gable covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

- After the match, Gable and Roode stand tall and celebrate with the titles as the music hits.

