WWE Royal Rumble: Shane McMahon And The Miz Vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Bar

We go back to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon and The Miz. Miz goes to ringside to greet his father. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus.

Shane starts off with Sheamus. Shane immediately tackles Sheamus. Sheamus goes to the floor to regroup with Cesaro. Fans pop for Shane. Cesaro comes in now. Miz tags in. Miz rolls Cesaro up for a quick pin attempt, and another. Cesaro tosses Miz to the apron. Miz comes back in with another pin attempt. Cesaro blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. They go to their corners and Miz taunts Cesaro, telling him to bring it. Cesaro goes to work on Miz now, talking some trash. Miz slides down and rolls Cesaro up. Miz goes for the Figure Four but it's blocked. Miz tries to fight off both opponents. Sheamus tags in and they unload on him in the corner. Shane runs in to make the save but the referee backs him out.

Sheamus knocks Shane off the apron with a cheap shot. Sheamus fights Miz off and Cesaro ends up providing an assist. They clear the announce table and go to powerbomb Miz through it but Shane makes the save. Miz sends Sheamus into the ring post while Shane slams Cesaro's face into the apron. They place Cesaro on the announce table. Miz holds him while Shane goes to the top rope for a splash but Sheamus makes the save, dropping Miz and sending him into the ring post. Shane leaps from the top, taking Sheamus down on the floor. Cesaro drops Shane with a big uppercut. Cesaro launches Shane into the barrier. Cesaro brings it back into the ring and covers Miz for a 2 count.

Sheamus comes back in and keeps up the attack on Miz. Miz fights up and out. They trade suplex attempts. Sheamus with forearms on the apron now. Cesaro tags in and they bring Miz in with a double suplex. Cesaro with a close 2 count. Cesaro keeps Miz grounded now. The Bar continues to dominate, keeping control of Miz. Miz fights back on Sheamus and hits a jawbreaker. Cesaro tags in and goes for Shane but misses. Miz backdrops Cesaro. Shane finally gets the hot tag as Sheamus comes in. Sheamus misses the Brogue Kick as Shane unloads on him. Shane with the back elbow off the ropes. Shane dances around and drops Sheamus, then Cesaro off the apron. Shane with a DDT to Sheamus for a 2 count.

Shane stomps on Sheamus in the corner now. Cesaro tags himself in but Shane drops him into Sheamus. Shane goes to the top now, for what looks to be a Coast 2 Coast on both opponents. Shane leaps for it but Cesaro catches him and does the Cesaro Swing in the middle of the ring. Shane tries to pull Cesaro into a triangle. Cesaro keeps him from finishing it. Cesaro powers up with Shane stuck to him. Shane brings Cesaro back to the mat and he starts fading. Sheamus leaps off the top with a knee and breaks the submission. Miz runs in and boots Sheamus out. Miz follows and Sheamus clotheslines him on the floor. Sheamus tags in and scoops Shane. Cesaro comes off the ropes with the double team White Noise. Sheamus covers Shane for a 2 count.

Miz pushes Cesaro in the way of a Brogue Kick. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale on Sheamus. Shane goes to the top and hits a Shooting Star Press on Cesaro for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: Shane McMahon and The Miz

This is from our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Royal Rumble, click here.

