WWE Royal Rumble: Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Rusev (WWE United States Title Match, Pre-Show)

WWE United States Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

We go to ringside as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. WWE United States Champion Rusev is out next with Lana.

The bell rings and Nakamura charges but Rusev takes him back into the corner. Rusev unloads and drops Nakamura for a quick 2 count. Rusev takes Nakamura back down and drops elbows for another pin attempt. Rusev works Nakamura around the ring now. Rusev with a second suplex. Rusev clotheslines Nakamura over the top rope to the floor near Lana, who applauds her husband.

Nakamura drops Rusev on the floor with a big kick. Nakamura places Rusev on the apron and delivers a high knee. Nakamura with a quick pin attempt now. Nakamura with bad vibrations in the corner now. Nakamura places Rusev on the top turnbuckle and charges in with another knee for a 2 count. Nakamura keeps control until Rusev tosses him to the mat. Rusev with a big dropkick. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Rusev with a fall-away slam. Rusev charges and splashes int he corner. Rusev with a spin kick off the ropes. Rusev covers for another close 2 count.

Rusev sends Nakamura back to the floor. Rusev runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Nakamura meets him at the ropes with a kick to the head. They bring it back in and Rusev avoids a kick. Rusev levels Nakamura with a kick of his own for a 2 count. Rusev shows some frustration now. Rusev stomps on the back but Nakamura gets up. Nakamura sweeps Rusev and unloads, nailing him in the face for a close 2 count. Nakamura waits for Rusev to get up now. They miss the Kinshasa and the Machka Kick but Rusev nails a big double ax handle. Rusev with the Machka Kick. Rusev with a big side-slam. Nakamura pulls Rusev into an armbar. Nakamura turns that into a triangle.

Nakamura keeps the triangle locked until Rusev starts to fade. Rusev powers up but he's caught in the guillotine. Rusev powers out and hits a big suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Nakamura drops Rusev for another close 2 count. Lana gets on the apron while Nakamura is trying to expose the turnbuckle. She calls him out to the referee. Nakamura yells in her face. Rusev charges but Nakamura moves. Rusev knocks Lana off the apron and she lands on the floor. Rusev yells for her to get up. Nakamura charges from the back with a knee to the head. Nakamura covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

- After the match, Nakamura takes the title and celebrates as we go to replays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Royal Rumble, click here.

