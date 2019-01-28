WWE SmackDown Segment Announced, Six-Man On WWE Main Event, WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Promo

- Above is a new promo for the 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The only match announced as of this writing is the Chamber match for the new WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:

* The B Team vs. The Ascension

* Lucha House Party vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE has announced a celebration for new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shane McMahon and The Miz for this week's blue brand episode from Phoenix. Below is a preview for the post-Royal Rumble SmackDown episode: