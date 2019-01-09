WWE Star Issues Open Challenge, Becky Lynch On Lying To Vikings Producers, Grizzled Young Veterans

- As noted, Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event will feature Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) to crown the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Above is new video of Radzi Chinyanganya talking to Gibson and Drake about the match.

Gibson knocks Radzi for the questions he asks, then brags on how they're undefeated in NXT UK, and how they're the best tag team on the brand, and the best tag team in the country. Gibson goes on and says they are soon to be recognized as the first NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Gibson then dismisses Radzi go to learn some real questions.

- It was announced today that History's Vikings series will stop airing after the sixth season that begins airing later this year. The series has featured WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a regular role. Becky Lynch recently spoke with Fox News and talked about how she tried to get on the show years ago.

"When I was 15 I started wrestling, right? By 19, I traveled the world, I'd been the youngest foreign female to wrestle in Japan, [the] main event in Japan. I lived in Canada, I lived in America, I wrestled around Europe — and then I quit," Lynch told Fox. "I quit wrestling for seven years and I did everything that I thought I possibly wanted to do."

"Going back to college and studying acting was one of those things," Lynch continued. "I left college and I got my acting degree, and I was looking for work. I handed in my resume and headshot to 'Vikings' because they were filming in Ireland. I get a call and it's from 'Vikings,' and they're like, 'Hey, do you stunts?' And obviously, the way my resume read, because I have all this physical experience, they thought I was a stuntwoman!"

Lynch lied and assured producers she could do stunts, and then had to actually figure out how to be a stuntwoman. She practiced for stunt work at a pro wresting school, and someone at the school asked her if she'd ever tried out for WWE because they believed she could get signed.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy has issued a non-title open challenge for next Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode. Murphy talks about the challenge and wanting more competition in the video below with Kayla Braxton. There's speculation on a newcomer answering the call as Murphy said it's open to anyone who can meet the 205 pound weight limit. As noted, Murphy will defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way with Hideo Itami, Kalisto and Akira Tozawa at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.