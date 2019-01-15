Wrestling Inc.

WWE Stars React To Women's Tag Team Titles, Carmella And R-Truth - WWE HQ Video, Bobby Lashley's Win

By Marc Middleton | January 15, 2019

- Above is an extended look at Carmella and R-Truth's recent "all expenses paid" vacation to WWE HQ, which they received after winning season two of Mixed Match Challenge. They also earned the #30 spots in the Royal Rumble matches later this month. This video features appearances by "Road Dogg" BG James, Cathy Kelley and others.

- The WWE Stats page noted that new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley is the 36th Superstar to hold both the Intercontinental Title and the NWA/WCW/WWE United States Title in his career, and the 20th Superstar to earn both titles while a member of the WWE roster. Alfred Konuwa of Forbes wrote an article on Lashley's win and noted that he is the first black Superstar to win the title since Big E won it from Curtis Axel in November 2013.

- As noted, WWE has announced that the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view next month as 3 RAW teams and 3 SmackDown teams do battle inside the Chamber. Below are Twitter reactions from The Riott Squad, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Kairi Sane and other Superstars:














