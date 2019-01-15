WWE Stars React To Women's Tag Team Titles, Carmella And R-Truth - WWE HQ Video, Bobby Lashley's Win

- Above is an extended look at Carmella and R-Truth's recent "all expenses paid" vacation to WWE HQ, which they received after winning season two of Mixed Match Challenge. They also earned the #30 spots in the Royal Rumble matches later this month. This video features appearances by "Road Dogg" BG James, Cathy Kelley and others.
- The WWE Stats page noted that new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley is the 36th Superstar to hold both the Intercontinental Title and the NWA/WCW/WWE United States Title in his career, and the 20th Superstar to earn both titles while a member of the WWE roster. Alfred Konuwa of Forbes wrote an article on Lashley's win and noted that he is the first black Superstar to win the title since Big E won it from Curtis Axel in November 2013.
- As noted, WWE has announced that the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view next month as 3 RAW teams and 3 SmackDown teams do battle inside the Chamber. Below are Twitter reactions from The Riott Squad, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Kairi Sane and other Superstars:
????????#WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/IHoOiSioHB— KAIRI SANE?? (@KairiSaneWWE) January 16, 2019
I need a ride or die partner ASAP! https://t.co/C9lQpwaDM8— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) January 15, 2019
Wow. Last year @WWE_MandyRose and I stepped inside the chamber for the first time to make history this year we're gonna do it again and become the first ever women's tag champs! #CountOnIt #FireandDesire https://t.co/pIlxt5phnJ— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 15, 2019
Oh boy oh boy oh boy. It's happening!!!!! ???????????? https://t.co/KEkFbb1Z0h— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019
This is awesome... @SonyaDevilleWWE & I WILL become the first-ever Women's #TagTeamChampions #FireNDesire https://t.co/OF8Yt333uG— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) January 15, 2019
Makes my heart beat a little harder, a little faster ?????? pic.twitter.com/K53ISFtZgK— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 15, 2019
And you better put respect on them! @WWE https://t.co/Ym9j3bq335— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 15, 2019
These WILL be ours. #RiottSquad https://t.co/QWVeNUWSOE— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 15, 2019
Those #WomensTagTeamChampionships are ours.— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) January 15, 2019
Mark.
My.
Words #Riottisforever
It's our purpose. #RiottSquad pic.twitter.com/Si38StcYaP— LIV Morgan ???? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 15, 2019
I woke up this morning with this image burned into my mind. 2019 is the year of #TheHorsewomen ???????? #reality https://t.co/SzoiYpK0HP— Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) January 15, 2019
Ahhh they are beautiful!! And they will look #IIconic around the waist of myself & @PeytonRoyceWWE ?????? https://t.co/9FIIgsBsCV— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 15, 2019
I think through everything I have been through, every role I am given, I DELIVER! I think it's my time to shine, I need my ride or die who is at my side.. step upppppp!!! @wwe #wwe #WWEChamber https://t.co/57mBcCE3VA— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 15, 2019