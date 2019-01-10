Wrestling Inc.

WWE Superstar At "Takeover: Blackpool", Sarah Logan - Raymond Rowe Wedding Video, Bobby Lashley

By Marc Middleton | January 10, 2019

- WWE posted this video of the recent Viking wedding ceremony between Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad and Raymond Rowe of The War Raiders.

- Charlotte Flair revealed on Twitter that she traveled to England for Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event. No word yet on what she will be doing but it could just be a ringside appearance.

- WWE tweeted this promo from Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush to hype Lashley's new "All Mighty" t-shirt on WWE Shop. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.


