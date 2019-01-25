WWE Superstars Re-Watch 2018 Rumble (Video), Royal Rumble Theme Revealed, Fans On The Women's Rumble

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, The New Day, The Miz, The Undisputed Era and others re-watching the 2018 30-man Royal Rumble match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the 2019 30-woman Rumble match. As of this writing, 58% voted for Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Carmella or Nia Jax, while 42% voted for one of the other 26 entrants.

- WWE has announced Zayde Wølf's "We Got The Power" single as the official theme song for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can check out the song below: