WWE To Announce Women's Royal Rumble Entrants On Twitter

WWE announced tomorrow they will reveal the rest of the field—every 30 minutes, beginning at 12 pm ET on Twitter—for the Women's Royal Rumble. This year's Royal Rumble PPV takes places from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27.

Below is WWE's full announcement:

Let's reveal who's rumbling, shall we? In a WWE first, a massive Women's Royal Rumble Match reveal event will take place tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 20. Starting at 12 p.m. ET on Twitter, a new Superstar will be revealed to be officially entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match – every 30 minutes on WWE's official Twitter page. Which Superstars will take their place in the match that will guarantee one female Superstar a title opportunity at WrestleMania 35? Find out tomorrow as the field begins to take shape, exclusively on Twitter.

BIG news! Starting at 12 p.m. ET tomorrow on Twitter, a new Superstar will be revealed every 30 minutes to be officially entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match! https://t.co/rnclnLvpYA — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2019

See Also Backstage News On Kevin Owens Returning To WWE TV

15 of the 30 names have already been announced for the match: Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Zelina Vega, Naomi, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

Asuka was the winner of last year's first-ever Women's Royal Rumble.