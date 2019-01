WWE Total Bellas Viewership Hits New Series Low

Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 454,000 viewers and ranked #42 on the Cable Top 150.

This is down 1.3% from last week's episode, which drew 460,000 viewers and ranked #30. It is a new viewership low for the series.

The NFL Pro Bowl topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and viewership with 2.363 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 4 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 505,000 viewers

Episode 2: 460,000 viewers

Episode 3: 454,000 viewers

Episode 4:

Season 3 Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

Source: ShowBuzz Daily