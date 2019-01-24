WWE Worlds Collide Tournament To Air Next Month

WWE has announced that the Worlds Collide tournament will stream on Saturday, February 2 via the WWE Network and the WWE digital channels.

Coverage of the tournament will begin at 12pm ET on February 2 with the opening rounds streaming on the WWE website, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The WWE Network special will then air at 8pm ET with the 15-man Battle Royal and the matches from the later rounds, including the finals.

As noted, the Battle Royal will determine the orders for the tournament. All matches will be taped during the Royal Rumble Axxess sessions in Phoenix this weekend from the Phoenix Convention Center.

WWE NXT will be represented by Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Shane Thorne, Dominik Dijakovic and The Velveteen Dream. NXT UK will be represented by Tyler Bate, Travis Banks, Mark Andrews, Jordan Devlin and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson. The WWE 205 Live team will feature Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and TJP.

Below is WWE's updated announcement on the tournament: