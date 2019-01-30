Young Bucks Tease An Appearance, BOLA Finals Rematch For PWG's 200, SHINE Championship Rematch Set

- On the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks mentioned how they missed the independent wrestling scene. They recently appeared at a Bar Wrestling and DEFY event. The next adventure is on the way, as they teased another appearance on social media. Matt and Nick both bought tickets to a flight, but have not hinted at where they will be.

Got mine too. I made sure we're sitting together. https://t.co/BUnrEQBSAe — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) January 30, 2019

- SHINE Wresting's return to New York on March 16th will feature a rematch between two top female stars. Allysin Kay, formerly Impact Wrestling's Sienna, will defend the SHINE Championship against Mercedes Martinez at SHINE 57. The two faced off in the finals of a one-night tournament to determine the new SHINE Champion back in September, with Kay coming out on top. SHINE 57 takes place inside La Boom in Woodside, NY and tickets are available now.

- Last week, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced a new event, Two Hundred, will take place on March 1st. After giving it some time, the company announced the matches that will take place.

The card features a Battle of Los Angeles final rematch when Bandido challenges Jeff Cobb for the PWG World Title. Cobb defeated Bandido and Shingo Takagi in a three-way back in September to win BOLA. Other highlighted bouts feature Darby Allin v. Brody King and The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) defending the PWG World Tag Team Titles against Ortiz and Santana of LAX and the team of Penta El Zero and Rey Fenix.

Some rivalry's seem to last forever. Time to try and break @DarbyAllin in half again. https://t.co/7oYohovOGB — Brody King (@Brodyxking) January 29, 2019

See Also Jeff Cobb Reveals Advice NXT Star Punishment Martinez Gave Him, Talks ROH TV Title Win

Tickets for PWG's Two Hundred go on sale Tuesday, February 5th at 8 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. ET. Here is the full card for the event:

* Jeff Cobb (c) v. Bandido - PWG World Title

* The Rascalz (c) v.LAX v. Penta El Zero and Rey Fenix - PWG World Tag Team Titles

* Jonathan Gresham v. David Starr

* Darby Allin v. Brody King

* Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) v. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?)

* Laredo Kid v. Puma King

* Trey Miguel v. Jake Atlas v. Jungle Boy