205 Live Star Brings Campaign To WWE NXT, Nia Jax Taunts Her Critics, Halftime Heat Full Match

- WWE has released the full match from Sunday's Halftime Heat special, seen above. The full video was posted earlier this week but has since been deleted. The match saw Ricochet, Aleister Black and The Velveteen Dream defeat WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.

- Speaking of Gargano, WWE has announced that he will open tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network, celebrating his title win over Ricochet at "Takeover: Phoenix" a few weeks back. WWE also announced the following on 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak bringing his campaign to the black & yellow brand tonight:

Drew Gulak's campaign comes to NXT As a member of the 205 Live roster, Drew Gulak has made it his life's mission to return pure, scientific wrestling to the forefront of sports-entertainment. While his efforts would likely earn a nod of approval from legendary technicians like the late, great Lou Thesz and Karl Gotch, the self-righteous way in which he champions his cause hasn't always been warmly received by the WWE Universe or his fellow Cruiserweights. Now it appears that The Philadelphia Stretcher's campaign is headed to the black-and-gold brand. See what the submission specialist has in store for NXT when he steps through the yellow ropes this Wednesday on WWE Network.

- Nia Jax continues to taunt her critics from social media. She took to Twitter today and wrote, "You hate me or love me for exactly who I AM! I don't dress up like another person or act like someone from the past to earn anyone's approval. At the end of the day, I'm ok with not being compared to anyone else. I love to promote being your true self. I am the FIRST ME!"

