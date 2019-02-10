As previously reported, AEW Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes, has been scheduled to undergo surgery on his knee since late last year. Rhodes sustained a large meniscus tear, however, he happily noted that his MCL, PCL, and ACL remained structurally sound, avoiding a more serious injury. You can see below Rhodes' tweet from when he first announced the results from his doctor:

GOOD news is my doctor is fairly confident that my mcl/pcl/acl are structurally sound.



BAD news is the meniscus is fairly damaged, gonna' require a scope. No dates will be adjusted at the moment, and I'll definitely still compete in the final battle main event & at WK. pic.twitter.com/PtyK1wpoiz — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 12, 2018

Rhodes is scheduled for surgery on Monday. Earlier today, Rhodes was once again on Twitter, this time poking fun at how he would prefer to not partake in surgery tomorrow.

When an individual asked Rhodes why he couldn't simply rehab his knee back to good health, Rhodes explained that he needs surgery to avoid his "stinker" of a match at the Tokyo Dome, referencing Wrestle Kingdom 13. On that night, Juice Robinson defeated Cody Rhodes to win the IWGP United States Championship in the Tokyo Dome.

Rhodes wrote, "Cody's day in gif form: 1/2 My circle of friends fully aware I'll do anything to get out of surgery tomorrow and they're not having any of my bulls--t. 2/2 Drank a full pre-workout and drove to the gym. Then went and bought some cheap headphones because my beats died, but I forgot about the new headphone jack and am now driving back to Best Buy...," and the final tweet read, as mentioned, "Surgery is a must, I can't afford to have another stinker like the dome match."

Cody's day in gif form: 1/2



My circle of friends fully aware I'll do anything to get out of surgery tomorrow and they're not having any of my bulls--t pic.twitter.com/3kyDnd0Q9D — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 10, 2019

2/2



Drank a full pre-workout and drove to the gym. Then went and bought some cheap headphones because my beats died, but I forgot about the new headphone jack and am now driving back to Best Buy... pic.twitter.com/pWYkjQgNEj — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 10, 2019