AEW Is Reportedly Down To Two "Legitimate" Television Deals

Last week, All Elite Wrestling met up with some potential television networks to negotiate the TV deals that have been offered to AEW, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Although no deal has officially been signed, Meltzer notes that the consensus backstage among those involved is that the final decision will be from one of two "legitimate" TV deals offered. So legitimate, in fact, that Meltzer claims it is the best TV deal any non-WWE wrestling show will have secured since WCW days.

In the wake of AEW developing further, Meltzer explained that there is a lot of interesting maneuvering going on in WWE, specifically in the realm of foreign markets.

As previously noted, PWInsider reported that WWE officials were backstage at this past week's SmackDown, meeting with any WWE Superstars who's contracts were going to expire within the next two years in an attempt to sign them to new deals. This was likely set off by Ambrose's decision to exit from the company this upcoming April. WWE has been attempting to sign their Superstars to five-year deals for awhile now, like recent examples, Kevin Owens and The Miz.

On February 7 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, All Elite Wrestling will hold a Ticket Announcement Party for their next event, Double or Nothing, which will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The party gets started at 6 pm PT and will be streamed on all of the promotion's social media accounts. An excerpt from the party's press release reads, "Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes will reveal spectacular new signings, exciting new partnerships, ticket on-sale information and a surprise special guest."

Source: F4WOnline