AEW Stars At The Super Bowl (Photo), Top 5 Must-See Impact Moments, ROH Pro Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | February 03, 2019

- Above are the top 5 must-see moments from this week's episode of Impact. Starting at number five: Psycho Clown beats Fallah Bahh, Eli Drake and Eddie Edwards defeat Eli Drake and Dezmond Xavier, Rosemary briefly appears during a women's tag match, Lucha Bros issue a challenge to the Impact World Tag Champions LAX, and at number one, Moose and Killer Kross defeat Johnny Impact and Brian Cage.

- ROH Pro Shop's latest sale is 20 percent off your entire order. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm ET.


- Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Adam Page all tweeted they were heading to today's Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. All four will also be at the Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party on February 7 in Las Vegas. In the photo below, Nick Jackson and SCU are also are heading to the big game.






