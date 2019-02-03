AEW Stars At The Super Bowl (Photo), Top 5 Must-See Impact Moments, ROH Pro Shop Sale

- Above are the top 5 must-see moments from this week's episode of Impact. Starting at number five: Psycho Clown beats Fallah Bahh, Eli Drake and Eddie Edwards defeat Eli Drake and Dezmond Xavier, Rosemary briefly appears during a women's tag match, Lucha Bros issue a challenge to the Impact World Tag Champions LAX, and at number one, Moose and Killer Kross defeat Johnny Impact and Brian Cage.

- ROH Pro Shop's latest sale is 20 percent off your entire order. The sale ends tonight at 11:59 pm ET.

Happy Groundhog Day Weekend! It doesn't matter if the groundhog sees his shadow or not... everyone saves 20% on their #ROHProShop purchase all weekend long! https://t.co/9qbAVNTEpW pic.twitter.com/7WpZ7P818j — ROHProShop (@ROHProShop) February 1, 2019

- Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Adam Page all tweeted they were heading to today's Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. All four will also be at the Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party on February 7 in Las Vegas. In the photo below, Nick Jackson and SCU are also are heading to the big game.

First time attending a Super Bowl...



Excited to see Brady live, but Gurley and a few other UGA alumni flank the Rams ??



So... — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 3, 2019

super bowel 2019 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) February 3, 2019