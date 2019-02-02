AJ Styles On Reports That He's Signed A New WWE Contract: "I Know Nothing About This."

Throughout the day, some websites have been reporting that AJ Styles has signed a new deal and will be staying with WWE. AJ Styles took to Twitter this afternoon, questioning those reports and denying that he knows anything about them.

In response to a headline that read, "Breaking: AJ Styles Comes To Terms On New WWE Contract," Styles retweeted the reply, "What was that? Are you sure? Please let me know the more because I know nothing about this." You can read the full tweet below:

What was that? Are you sure? Please let me know the more because I know nothing about this. ?? https://t.co/912V4k44uy — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 3, 2019

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the topic of Styles re-signing with WWE. Meltzer claimed that people close to the situation strongly expect AJ Styles to stay with the company when his contract expires this April. He would also add how it is an incredibly opportunistic time for Styles to have his contract ending because he is good friends with people like AEW Executive Vice Presidents, The Young Bucks.

AJ Styles will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber in a six-man Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Elimination Chamber takes place on February 17, 2019 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.