Earlier this week, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, and Ricochet all appeared on both RAW and SmackDown to wrestle matches on each show. It was reported the NXT stars' appearances was a last minute call and the group would be performing on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

Over the weekend it was announced Gargano (with Ciampa in his corner) will face Cesaro (with Sheamus) and Black & Ricochet will go against Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura on this Tuesday's SmackDown.

NXT was in Dayton, Florida last night with Black defeating Dominik Dijakovic in the main event. Black would then cut a promo that sounded more like he was saying goodbye to the NXT Universe.

"[What a] crazy week this has been in my life, definitely one of the craziest, ever," Black said. "What a crazy week. There's always a few things that make me feel absolutely great, number one, obviously being a sports entertainer, a professional wrestler. Number two is coming home, right here in NXT. It doesn't matter if you just came here today for the first time, this is a family right here. And believe me, I'm so, so proud I get to be a part of this family because this family—no matter where I go, after this—will always be my home. It truly is. If it weren't for you guys, I wouldn't be here. So, from this match to the first match I had in NXT, is all thanks to you."