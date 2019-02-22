It has been officially announced that Pep Hamilton will become the XFL's second coach and general manager, as he will oversee the untitled Washington D.C. XFL team. This comes just a couple of weeks after the announcement that Bob Stoops will be head coach and general manager of the Dallas franchise.

In a statement, Hamilton said, "I'm excited to join the XFL and lead the team in Washington, a city with which I have a lifelong attachment. I appreciate the confidence Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have in me, providing an opportunity to be the head coach and placing the football operations of their Washington team in my hands. We plan to put together a terrific, hard-working staff, and a great football team for fans in and around our nation's capital."

Hamilton has worked with the Browns, Colts, Bears, 49ers, and Jets, as well as Michigan, Stanford, and Howard University's football teams. This will mark his first job head coaching a team.

The six cities that have yet to determine a head coach for their XFL teams are:

* Houston, Texas

* Los Angeles, California

* New York

* St. Louis, Missouri

* Seattle, Washington

* Tampa Bay, Florida

Vince McMahon is scheduled to relaunch the XFL in 2020 on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9, the weekend following the NFL's Super Bowl.

Below are some tweets from the Hamilton announcement:

OFFICIAL: Pep Hamilton is the head coach and general manager of @XFLDC.



Watch the introductory press conference live, right here on Twitter or on https://t.co/hAlDLJuvRV, coming up at 1 pm ET.

#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/FpVDI2JIbk — XFL (@xfl2020) February 21, 2019

Very excited to welcome Pep Hamilton to the team. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/Bl3SKiGFoy — OliverLuckXFL (@OliverLuckXFL) February 21, 2019

Source: NBC Sports