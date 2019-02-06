A couple days ago, Sami Callihan reminded fans about his 2018 where he won Impact Wrestler of the Year, Match of the Year, and Moment of the Year.

The match was against Pentagon Jr. in a Mask vs. Hair match at Impact Slammiversary, Pentagon would win and shave Callihan's head. For the moment of the year, it was when he hit Eddie Edwards in the face with a baseball bat. The spot initially was for him to smack a chair down on Edward's chest, but he instead grazed the edge of the chair and hit Edwards, which caused broken bones in his face and a broken nose.

Earlier today, Austin Aries would run down each of those achievements, noting Callihan's match against Pentagon went long and took away from his main event match.

Aries would also commented about last October's Impact Bound for Glory, where he would drop the Impact World Championship to Johnny Impact and promptly storm to the back, flipping the fans off as he headed backstage. That was his final match with the promotion as his contract was up shortly after.

And #behindthecurtain you only had to:



Break a guys face due to AMATEUR execution. #MomentOfTheYear



Ignore and STEAL 10+mins of my PPV main event match time for yourself. #MatchOfTheYear



Get NOBODY over but you, at your colleagues expense.#WrestlerOfTheYear



So, about #BFG... https://t.co/YsmlBkBP2N — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 6, 2019

When you've been biting your tongue for so long and so hard that it's become numb, it feel good to bring some tingle back to it. For everyone that's been wanting to peek #behindthecurtain...remember, it might not reveal what you think. — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 6, 2019

Callihan responded to Aries—by calling him, Dan, Aries' real first name—and writing, "Take your ball and run home when you don't get your way. Just like you've done in every company you've worked for."