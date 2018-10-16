Austin Aries Reportedly No Longer Under Impact Wrestling Contract

Former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Petey Williams was backstage this past Sunday night at Bound For Glory. The main event ended with Johnny Impact winning the Impact World Championship from Austin Aries. Fans were left scratching their heads at the end of the bout as Aries jumped to his feet and left the arena while flipping on the crowd. On his podcast, The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Williams shed some light on Aries' current status with Impact.

"I'll just say it, straight up," he continued, "I don't know if anybody has said it... Austin Aries' contract is done." The stunning admission seems to leave the door open for a variety of paths for Aries. He could return to the promotion as a firey opponent for Johnny Impact at a later date or just as easily jump to another promotion.

With his contract being up it was noted that Aries is no longer obligated to be at any Impact events going forward. The main event at Bound For Glory was Aries' last match under contract with Impact.

It was reported yesterday by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio that Aries was not at the Impact tapings yesterday, and will not be there today. That would line up with Williams' comments about Aries exiting the company. It should be interesting to see what move Aries makes next.

