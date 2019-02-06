- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown.

- WWE officials have been negotiating new contracts with The Usos as of late, according to PWInsider. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will see their current WWE deals expire in April. There's been no word on if the brothers are looking to leave WWE but they have been with the company since 2009. The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon is currently scheduled for the February 17 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- Mia Yim vs. Jinny has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode, as seen below: