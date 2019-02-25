As previously noted, Bruce Prichard is set to return to the WWE in a top, full-time position as part of the company's creative team.

Prichard has actually been traveling with WWE and working as a backstage consultant since January of this year, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. It is believed that the deal to advance Prichard in to his current, new role within the company was finalized this past Friday.

Apparently, the idea of bringing Prichard back to the creative team in a full-time position was first mentioned early last week. It was instantly well received and the idea gained enough momentum by the weekend that Prichard will now reportedly be Vince's right-hand man and a "very key guy" to the creative functions in WWE.

Tonight's WWE RAW from Atlanta, GA marks the first show that Prichard will be working directly with Vince McMahon. Already advertised for tonight's RAW is Ric Flair's 70th Birthday Celebration and the anticipated return of former WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Along with Prichard, WWE has had an influx of new hires backstage, including Steve Corino, "Hurricane" Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari, Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer "Abyss" Chris Parks and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Source: F4WOnline